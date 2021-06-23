Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Are These Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Worth Watching Right Now?. As the stock market continues to bounce back from last week’s rough selloffs, investors appear to have plenty of options. One of those options now could be consumer discretionary stocks. This would be the case given that there are still consumers who are receiving their stimulus checks now. Moreover, given the overall improving pandemic conditions in the nation, discretionary spending would be on the rise as well. Naturally, consumers could feel more comfortable spending their saved-up pandemic funds in the months to come. For investors, the challenge would be deciding between trading pandemic winners or reopening trade hopefuls now. If anything, consumer discretionary stocks are present across the board in this case.