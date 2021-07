MINOT, N.D. — We shouldn't take California's travel ban very seriously. North Dakota was recently added to that state's naughty list, meaning state employees are restricted in their ability to travel here, and the real-world impact will be pretty much nothing. The people implementing this policy don't even take it that seriously, as evidenced by a recent Associated Press report: "[Attorney General Rob] Bonta did not have information about how many state agencies have stopped sending state employees to the states on the list or the financial impact of California’s travel ban on those states."