James Gunn has disclosed that he “casually” spoke to people in charge at Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC regarding a big blockbuster crossover. “I would love for it to happen,” he wrote during a Q&A on Twitter, adding that he doesn’t think it’s likely but at the same time he doesn’t think it’s an impossibility, either. The 50-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy director also mentioned that “constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting” to him than “a strong story.”In a subsequent tweet, he revealed that he finds it “disconcerting” that many people seem more interested in “crossovers,...