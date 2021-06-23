Richard Quinn Returns With a Catwoman-inspired Ballet

As is the way at Vogue, the August issue brings with it our first proper look at the season to come. Idling at the crossroads of trepidation and freedom, the urge to go out, the desire to dress up, to look ahead to autumn and imagine a life built on the alluring combination of plans and spontaneity once again, are all strong. But perhaps our feelings remain a little tempered by recent experience, too. Certainly, it is a more carefree life we crave, but one that allows our increasingly mindful ways of engaging with fashion to flourish.