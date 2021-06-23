Richard Quinn Returns With a Catwoman-inspired Ballet
Warner Brothers and Tim Burton explored the possibility of giving Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman a standalone movie back in the day. A script was written, but ultimately the project fell apart. Perhaps London fashion designer Richard Quinn (who once welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to his front row) found inspiration in what could have been for the epic 25-minute fashion film that accompanied his fall 2021 collection, released today.