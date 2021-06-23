Cancel
Bronx, NY

Sunday Night at the Opera: PAGLIACCI

bronxnet.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronx Opera and BronxNet present BxO's 2008 production of Ruggero Leoncavallo's immortal tragedy PAGLIACCI (Clowns), conducted by Michael Spierman. Originally set in 19th Century southern Italy, BxO updated this English-language production to 21st Century New York City, with the dramatic final confrontation occurring at the end of a San Gennaro-like festival. This performance features Kirsten Chambers, Percy Martinez, Peter Kendall Clark, Jacob Feldman, and Juan Jose Ibarra. Mr. Ibarra portrays Tonio, the clown who introduces the story, and is featured in a pre-show interview with Benjamin Spierman, BxO's General Director.

