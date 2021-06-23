7 ‘Loki’ Episode 3 Easter Eggs and What They Could Mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The third episode of Loki has arrived on Disney+, and while it’s not quite as filled with surprising details and revelations as past epiosdes, there are still some interesting Easter eggs to behold, including some possible hints at what’s to come in the remaining three episodes. Plus, there’s also a good old-fashioned reference to another movie that you probably totally missed if you didn’t pay attention to the credits. So let’s dig into some Loki episode 3 Easter eggs.www.slashfilm.com