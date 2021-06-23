7 ‘Loki’ Episode 3 Easter Eggs and What They Could Mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

With Loki debuting on Disney+ Hotstar and the first two episodes delving into a magnitude of concepts involving time, it’s safe to say that the series is shaping up to be something really special that will have a huge impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Starring Tom Hiddleston as The God of Mischief, Loki follows the titular character as he is brought in by the Time Variance Authority for causing a fracture in the sacred timeline. He then has to team up with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M Mobius, tasked with taking down a variant of Loki who has been going around and causing disruptions in the sacred timeline. Loki Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Loki and How Did She Bomb the Sacred Timeline?