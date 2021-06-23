Cancel
Public Health

Share of Delta variant COVID-19 cases doubles in Germany in a week -RKI

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – The share of COVID-19 infections caused by the more easily transmitted Delta variant of the coronavirus has doubled in Germany in a week and is likely to gain more traction over other variants, the Robert Koch Institute public health agency said on Wednesday. A whole genome sequencing...

Angela Merkel
#Delta#Covid 19#Berlin#Infections#Reuters#The Robert Koch Institute#Voc#European
India
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
Coronavirus
