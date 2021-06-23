Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatham, MA

Albert Anthony Curt, Jr.

Cape Cod Chronicle
 10 days ago

CHATHAM - Albert Anthony Curt, Jr. (you can call me Al) passed away peacefully on June 20, 2021, surrounded by love. He was born in Hempstead, N.Y., on August 22, 1938, son of Albert Anthony Curt, Sr., and Ethel Forrestal Curt and younger brother of Lila Curt Horvath, all of whom preceded him in death. Al attended Fairfield Prep – and in 1956 was crowned King of the Barnum Festival. From there, he continued his education at Georgetown and Fairfield Universities. In Stamford, where he was President of the Stamford Jaycees, he began his long career in advertising with Pitney Bowes. Later, he moved to the agency side, working at several advertising agencies (during the Mad Men era), ending at Lessner Slossberg Gahl & Partners in Avon, Conn. Along the way, he met and married his best friend, Katherine Robins Curt. After vacationing for several years on Cape Cod, they decided to make Chatham home. Then came a new career. Al and Kathy started Lookouts Home Watch Service in 1988, and at the same time Al earned his real estate license. He worked at several real estate agencies, retiring from John C. Ricotta & Associates in December of 2020. Throughout these years, he was active in the town of Chatham, serving as President of the Chatham Rotary Club, where he was a valuable member until his death, as well as President of the Chatham Chamber of Commerce from 1996-97. For much of his life, Al was an accomplished artist. His seascapes adorn the walls of many including friends and family. Al was also known for his sense of humor, his love of the New York Yankees and Georgetown Hoyas basketball team. But it was his gift of mimicry that amazed his friends, particularly his portrayal of Father Guido Sarducci. To the end, Al was a faithful friend of Bill W. And he is most proud to be remembered as the Founder and President of Chatham Country Club. He leaves his wife, Kathy; his sons, George (Laura) and Timothy (Dona); his grandchildren, Steven (Haley), Samantha, Jennifer, and Sarah; and his great-grandson, Colby. We will love him forever.

capecodchronicle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, MA
City
Chatham, MA
Chatham, MA
Obituaries
City
Avon, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfield Universities#The Stamford Jaycees#The Chatham Rotary Club#The New York Yankees#Georgetown Hoyas#Chatham Country Club#Po Box 436#Ma 02633
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Weisselberg indictment poses possible perils for Trump

President Trump wasn’t charged in the indictment that came down Thursday against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg . But that doesn’t mean the case doesn’t include some potentially dangerous legal implications for the former president. Court filings submitted by prosecutors alleged a pervasive scheme within...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Miami, FLCNN

The latest on the partial building collapse near Miami

Surfside mayor says remainder of collapsed condo could be demolished "as early as" Sunday. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that the collapsed Champlain Towers South could be taken down “I think as early as tomorrow.”. “The fear was that the hurricane may take down the building for us, and take...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...