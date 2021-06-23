Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Today’s Verdict: A New Parole Bill, The Legalization of Marajiuana, Social Care and Child Abuse

bronxnet.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost David Lesch speaks with New York State Assemblyman David I. Weprin, from District 24, about the new Fair and Timely Parole Bill and how it will affect current incarcerated individuals and their families. Then Richard S. Sklarin, town councilman from Miranda Slone Sklarin Verveniotis LLP, is here to discuss the legalization of marajuana in New York State and how his local town is dealing with the effects. Finally, Kathryn S. Krase, Associate Professor from the Wurzweiler School of Social Work, breaks down child maltreatment, neglect, and abuse and shares details on the current issues in child welfare and social care.

www.bronxnet.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Maltreatment#Child Neglect#Child Welfare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy