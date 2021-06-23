Today’s Verdict: A New Parole Bill, The Legalization of Marajiuana, Social Care and Child Abuse

Host David Lesch speaks with New York State Assemblyman David I. Weprin, from District 24, about the new Fair and Timely Parole Bill and how it will affect current incarcerated individuals and their families. Then Richard S. Sklarin, town councilman from Miranda Slone Sklarin Verveniotis LLP, is here to discuss the legalization of marajuana in New York State and how his local town is dealing with the effects. Finally, Kathryn S. Krase, Associate Professor from the Wurzweiler School of Social Work, breaks down child maltreatment, neglect, and abuse and shares details on the current issues in child welfare and social care.