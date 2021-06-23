Edward Robert Harned, MD
June 27, 1928 - May 7, 2021. Dr. E. Robert Harned passed away on May 7, 2021, at The Terraces Orleans, surrounded by loved ones. He is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Orechovsky Harned, and survived by his life partner, Jacqueline Hebert Beale, his daughters, Faith Harned-Smith, Hope Soo, and Judith Ann Harned; his grandchildren, Zachary and Justin Smith, and Namahoe, Tai, Nikolas and India Soo; and his great grandchildren, Aukahi and Kauwili Soo and Telia and Elijah Laeli.