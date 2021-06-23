Warming up for the latter half of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! Make sure you grab the umbrella and rain gear for today. A cold front is moving into the state and producing showers and some thunderstorms across the area. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing scattered showers across Central Alabama that are moving to the southeast. Plan for pockets of rain during your morning commute. I would allow some extra time to get to your destination to be on the safe side. It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. Plan for showers and some embedded thunderstorms to continue into the late morning and afternoon hours. Main threats today will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, and some lightning. We will likely begin to dry out for areas north of I-20 by this evening. Most of us will stay mostly cloudy today, but we could see some sunshine for parts of north Alabama this afternoon as drier air begins to move in. We’ll likely stay in the 70s this morning with temperatures warming up into the lower 80s this afternoon. If you see some sunshine this afternoon, temperatures could trend a few degrees warmer in the mid 80s. Winds today will shift from the south to the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. I think by 8-9 PM tonight, all of Central Alabama will end up dry. If you plan on seeing fireworks at the Barons game or in Hoover this evening, we should be dry with clouds slowly moving out. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 70s.