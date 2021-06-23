Cancel
Warming up for the latter half of the week

By Evan Hatter
wymt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After gorgeous conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll start to see the mercury really rise once again for the end of the work week. Another calm and quiet night expected around the mountains on this Wednesday night. We’ll see some slightly milder temperatures, however, as a high pressure slowly slinks off to the east. Lows tonight will still be nice though, ending up in the lower 60s.

