To commemorate one month out from the theatrical (and Disney+ premier access) release of Jungle Cruise, Disney is finally debuting those “dueling trailers” that played at the 2019 D23 fest. Yes, the first “for your eyes only” marketing bits for the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt movie, which offers literally dueling trailers each highlighting the two main stars, comes online almost two years after their August 2019 “debut.” Yes, it’s been a long time for some of these Covid-delayed biggies, and the hell some mid-to-late 2020 offerings (Minions 2, Morbius, etc.) won’t actually open theatrically until 2022. So, yeah, feast your eyes on these things, which I am assuming are the same as what existed in August 2019.