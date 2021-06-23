Cancel
New York City, NY

Why the New York City mayoral primary results are as messy as the race itself was

NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven the day after a long, vicious mayoral campaign — which is what New York City's Democratic primary effectively is — New Yorkers don’t know who will be their next mayor. But that's not because the Republican primary winner stands any chance come November: It's due to the fact that, even though Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a strong lead, results might take weeks to tally, thanks to the city's new ranked-choice voting system (coupled with the standard-issue chaos at the city’s Board of Elections).

