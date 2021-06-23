House Reps. Challenge Biden's Block On Adult-Use Marijuana Sales In D.C.
On Wednesday, a group of House Representatives released a measure that could override a long-standing presidential denial of recreational marijuana sales in Washington D.C. Background: Adult-use cannabis was made legal in Washington D.C. by a ballot vote in 2014. However, since the District of Columbia is not a state, it lacks certain liberties for exercising control over the implementation of its cannabis policy.www.benzinga.com