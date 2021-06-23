Cancel
Congress & Courts

House Reps. Challenge Biden's Block On Adult-Use Marijuana Sales In D.C.

By Natan Ponieman
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, a group of House Representatives released a measure that could override a long-standing presidential denial of recreational marijuana sales in Washington D.C. Background: Adult-use cannabis was made legal in Washington D.C. by a ballot vote in 2014. However, since the District of Columbia is not a state, it lacks certain liberties for exercising control over the implementation of its cannabis policy.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

