1:45 Feel Good Stories: Man “Stumble’s Inn” With Huge Tip / Bumble Break / Miracle Return of Dog

1. Someone in New Hampshire walked into a restaurant called the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill the other day . . . spent $38 . . . and tipped the staff 16 GRAND. 2. The dating app Bumble has about 700 employees worldwide. And they had a stressful year, because so many people have been using the app during the pandemic. So the company gave ALL of them this week off, fully paid. Only a few customer support people are working. But they’ll also get a week off once everyone else is back.