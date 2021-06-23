Cancel
Pets

1:45 Feel Good Stories: Man “Stumble’s Inn” With Huge Tip / Bumble Break / Miracle Return of Dog

By Corey Carter
101 WIXX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Someone in New Hampshire walked into a restaurant called the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill the other day . . . spent $38 . . . and tipped the staff 16 GRAND. 2. The dating app Bumble has about 700 employees worldwide. And they had a stressful year, because so many people have been using the app during the pandemic. So the company gave ALL of them this week off, fully paid. Only a few customer support people are working. But they’ll also get a week off once everyone else is back.

