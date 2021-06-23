Cancel
Final Fantasy IX to be Adapted Into an Animated Kids Series

Cover picture for the articleThe French animation production company Cyber Group Studios announced today that in collaboration with Square Enix they will be producing a Final Fantasy IX animated series aimed at a younger audience. Today it was announced that Final Fantasy IX, part of the beloved video game series, will become an animated...

