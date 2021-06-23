Cancel
Science

Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from archaeologists at University of Sydney and Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, has provided important new evidence to answer the question "Who exactly were the Anglo-Saxons?" New findings based on studying skeletal remains clearly indicates the Anglo-Saxons were a melting pot of people from both migrant and...

www.eurekalert.org
#Language#Genetics#Anglo Saxons#Simon Fraser University#Anglo Saxons#The University Of Sydney#Plos One#Continental European#The Middle Anglo Saxon#Romano Celts#English#Aaas#Eurekalert
SciencePosted by
AFP

Ancient bone carving could change the way we think about Neanderthals

The design may be simple, but a chevron pattern etched onto a deer bone more than 50,000 years ago suggests that Neanderthals had their own artistic tradition before modern humans arrived on the scene, researchers said Monday. The engraving, discovered at a German cave where Neanderthals lived tens of thousands of years ago, has no obvious utility according to researchers who say the artifact sheds new light on the ill-fated species' capacity for creativity. The vast majority of Stone-Age artworks discovered in Europe are attributed to Homo sapiens and experts have long suggested that Neanderthals, among our closest relatives, only began creating symbolic objects after mixing with them. But using radiocarbon dating, archaeologists determined the recently-unearthed artifact to be at least 51,000 years old -- pre-dating the arrival of Homo sapiens in central Europe by some 10,000 years, according to the research published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
ScienceEurekAlert

Anglo-Saxon ancestry was 'mixed and mutable'

The ancestry of early Anglo-Saxons, a subject of some debate, included immigrants from continental Europe as well as people indigenous to Great Britain, according to a study published June 23, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimberly Plomp of Simon Fraser University, British Columbia and colleagues. Between the...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dr. Patricia Celan: “Language matters”

Language matters. When I speak to patients, I need to be careful about what I say. One poorly chosen word can trigger a person to the point that they mentally relive a traumatic incident in the past. Caution is needed, because careless mistakes can negatively impact whether I can continue to help people or if they have shut down.
ScienceCourthouse News Service

Human Skulls Reveal New Clues About Early Anglo-Saxon Ancestry

(CN) — The early ancestry of the peoples inhabiting Britain never has been quite settled. It’s known that large groups of Germanic tribes from continental Europe came over at some point between the fall of Rome and the rise of the English crown — but who, how many and how they got on with the locals has been a source of debate for as long as anyone can remember.
Scienceapaonline.org

Why the Genetic Fallacy is Not a Fallacy

Trivia question: which country was the first to pass a public smoking ban? Answer: Nazi Germany. Indeed, German scientists were among the first to determine a causal relationship between smoking and cancer. Adolf Hitler himself intensely disliked smoking and personally donated money to the Wissenschaftliches Institut zur Erforschung der Tabakgefahren (Scientific Institute for Tobacco Hazards Research). The term Passivrauchen (passive smoking) itself was coined in Nazi Germany, when German researchers discovered that smoking was harmful to bystanders too.
WildlifeEurekAlert

New fossil sheds light on the evolution of how dinosaurs breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study is published in eLife on 6 July 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Minuscule Bone Changed The Way Scientists Percept Neanderthals

A small bone fragment that once belonged to a giant Ice Age deer changed the way scientists think of Neanderthals. It was discovered in the Einhornhöhle cave, located in northern Germany. The decorated deer phalanx (also known as the toe bone) is engraved with a geometric pattern. Scientists dated the...
Earth ScienceEurekAlert

Wallonia as an international reference for the timeline

In 2016, researchers from the EDDyLab - Evolution & Diversity Dynamics Lab - at the University of Liège (Belgium) proposed a new definition of the geological boundary between the Devonian and Carboniferous periods (359 million years). This new definition has been tested by hundreds of researchers around the world and the results are now compiled in a special issue of the journal Palaeodiversity & Palaeoenvironments.
ScienceEurekAlert

Neanderthal artists? Our ancestors decorated bones over 50,000 years ago

Since the discovery of the first fossil remains in the 19th century, the image of the Neanderthal has been one of a primitive hominin. People have known for a long time that Neanderthals were able to effectively fashion tools and weapons. But could they also make ornaments, jewellery or even art? A research team led by the University of Göttingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage has analysed a new find from the Unicorn Cave (Einhornhöhle) in the Harz Mountains. The researchers conclude that, in fact, Neanderthals, genetically the closest relative to modern humans, had remarkable cognitive abilities. The results of the study were published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover bones carved by Neanderthal artists

One of the primitive ancient relatives to humans was the Neanderthal. Scientists have long known that Neanderthals were smart enough to fashion effective tools and weapons. Researchers have now found Neanderthals were also able to create ornaments and art. Researchers from the University of Gottingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage analyzed new findings from Unicorn Cave in the Harz Mountains.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
ScienceBBC

Stonehenge: Did ancient 'machine' move stones from Wales?

It is a mystery that has confounded experts for centuries - how were huge stones transported 180 miles (290km) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge?. Some think humans, or even cows, pulled them to their resting place on Salisbury Plain. However, a Denbighshire man believes it was a long-forgotten "machine"...
IphoneTidbits

The Language Thread

Continuing the discussion from iOS 14.6 breaks CarPlay:. P.S. I LOVE British Slang. Made my day when you posted that. My fave is “would you like a fag?”, meaning a cigarette. Still used?. A book from 1970 mentioned “right sod” and “sod off”. The Harry Potter books were more authentic...
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...
ScienceEurekAlert

Goldfinder: scientists discover why we can find gold at all

Why are gold deposits found at all? Gold is famously unreactive, and there seems to be little reason why gold should be concentrated, rather than uniformly scattered throughout the Earth's crust. Now an international group of geochemists have discovered why gold is concentrated alongside arsenic, explaining the formation of most gold deposits. This may also explain why many gold miners and others have been at risk from arsenic poisoning. This work is presented at the Goldschmidt conference, after recent publication*.

