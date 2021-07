It looks like the dead will walk the galaxy once more. Recently, the rumor mill has churned out a potential Dead Space revival, set for an announcement during EA Play Live. GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb teased this news, discussing how EA Motive is working on an “established IP.” EuroGamer later corroborated this announcement, adding that the news “tallies up with information [they’ve] also heard.” If that isn’t enough confirmation, Gematsu has also “separately heard that a Dead Space revival is in the works at Motive.”