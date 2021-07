Sonic the Hedgehog isn't done celebrating his 30th anniversary just yet, as now the blue blur has raced his way into Minecraft in a new DLC. Available now via the Minecraft Marketplace, Minecraft's Sonic the Hedgehog DLC transforms the game into a 3D runner that can be played with friends, with each player competing in a race to the finish while collecting as many "rings" as possible. I say "rings" because these are not, technically speaking, rings at all, but rather incredibly angular golden squares. But hey, that's Minecraft for you.