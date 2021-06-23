Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pi'erre Bourne Talks 'The Life of Pi'erre 5' and Still Having More to Prove: 'I Don't Feel I've Made It as an Artist Yet'

By Jordan Rose
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePi’erre Bourne has known who he was from the very beginning. Before the South-Carolina-by-way-of-Queens bred artist shifted the landscape of Hip-Hop production with Playboi Carti’s chart-topping song, “Magnolia,” Pi’erre made it his business to sleep in the studio and live in the booth. While still working as an engineer for...

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pi'erre Bourne
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Life#Life Of Pi#Engineering#Epic Records#Fel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & Dancepilerats.com

Tyler, The Creator's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is a blast to his aggressive rap past

Following the release of 2017's Flower Boy and 2019's IGOR, Tyler The Creator really could've gone anywhere with his sound. After an explosive and somewhat aggressive rise through Odd Future and his early solo records, the two albums saw Tyler, The Creator commence a gradual pivot to more intimate and dynamic hip-hop, laden with the energy of some of his past work - look at Who Dat Boy and I Ain't Got Time! on Flower Boy, for example - but twisted with a heavier influence in R&B and gospel that seemingly brought his sound down to a softer level.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pi'erre Bourne's "Life Of Pi'erre 5" Sales Projections Are In

On Friday, June 11th, super producer and artist Pi'erre Bourne dropped his new album The Life of Pi'erre 5. The album featured guest appearances from frequent collaborators Lil' Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti, but for the most part, the vocals were handled entirely by Bourne. Multiple publications and figures within...
Musicatchisonglobenow.com

T-Pain suffered depression after Usher's criticism of his Auto-Tune tracks

T-Pain suffered depression for four years after Usher criticized his use of Auto-Tune. In a teaser clip from upcoming Netflix series ‘This Is Pop’, the 'Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')' hitmaker opens up on how his friend Usher told him that his reliance on the audio processing technology had "f***ed up music".
MusicNME

Migos: “We show up with the goods and prove you wrong”

Rap’s favourite amigos are back and ready to prove why they have sat at the top of the musical food chain for years. The Atlanta trio – Takeoff, Quavo and Offset – are among the most prolific rappers of the 2010s, and together have revolutionised the sound of trap forever. From “cooking up dope in the crockpot” (as they put it on their 2016 smash ‘Bad And Boujee’) to being compared to The Beatles thanks to their trailblazing Billboard Hot 100 success, they have proved themselves with every chance they’ve had to hustle themselves out of the “Narf” side of Atlanta – and their newest album, ‘Culture III’, is no different.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Tyler the Creator Trades Teenage Angst For Mature Introspection on ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

It certainly must feel good to say “I told you so.” Back in 2011, a then 20-year-old Tyler, the Creator routinely took to social media to profess a slate of ambitious goals. A Grammy Award. A collaboration with Lil Wayne. A music festival and amusement park. They seemed outlandish for the ascendant star, fresh from jumping on an unsuspecting Jimmy Fallon’s back during Odd Future’s live TV debut. But, as the story goes, Tyler has achieved those peaks and more. His career is a blueprint for internet-bred fame, making the now 30-year-old musician something of an elder statesman in the game.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Shoots His Shot On New Single "WUSYANAME"

Tyler, The Creator's new album Call Me If You Get Lost really feels like it will sound nothing like the prolific rapper's previous work, which has gotten fans extremely excited for the project's release this week. After a series of mysterious video teasers, the California-based recording artist released the album's first single "LUMBERJACK," which introduced a strong mixtape vibe from the former Odd Future representative, going back to his more aggressive rapping days. On his latest release, titled "WUSYANAME," Tyler takes a lighter approach, but the mixtape influence is still apparent with DJ Drama's screams echoing in the introduction.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Yo Gotti Brings in DaBaby for a Wild Pool Party in New 'Drop' Video

Yo Gotti has released a new music video for “Drop,” his recent single featuring DaBaby. “Drop,” which was produced by J. White Did It, boasts a hard-hitting beat, glitchy synths, and a no-nonsense chorus: “Drop, shake your ass then/Stop, with your best friend.” The accompanying clip, directed by Arrad, is a complementary blast of uncut summer hedonism as Yo Gotti and DaBaby preside over a wild pool party.
MusicBillboard

Here Are the Hottest Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh--' Video & Song

Megan Thee Stallion got the Hotties' hands on their knees on their "Thot Shit" with her new single, and it's marking the transition into summertime. The three-time Grammy winner might have taken a brief break from music, but her alter-ego Tina Snow is back and better than ever. The new visual shows what happens when you get on her bad side, when a scummy senator who leaves a rude, sexist comment underneath one of Meg's videos suffers the wrath of Snow and her Hotties. Fans couldn't get over all the movie references, from the iconic "Ain't nobody come to see you, Otis" line taken from the 1998 self-titled miniseries about The Temptations to the parallel imagery from the bathtub scene of the 1984 horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch Shares New Single ‘Late At Night’ Feat. Mustard: Watch

Rapper Roddy Rich releases a brand new single titled ‘Late At Night’, featuring DJ Mustard. The Grammy award winner uploaded a 26-second snippet of the song on Twitter last month, with fans flooding the comments section asking him to drop the song asap! You can hear his voice over the smooth instrumental.
CelebritiesVulture

Doja Cat Refuses to Be Dragged Down to Earth

When Nicki Minaj released her sophomore album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in spring 2012, it was a bold experiment, one-half slick dance-pop songs like “Pound the Alarm” and one-half killer-rhyme workouts like “Come on a Cone” and “Beez in the Trap.” It was a peculiar time for mainstream hip-hop: The Billboard charts were just starting to tabulate streaming data, Black music’s grip on the charts seemed to be slipping, and elsewhere, big-tent EDM was ascending. This sent savvy commercial artists like Usher and Rihanna lurching for club hits. Nicki’s glossy lead single, “Starships,” charted globally, though not without complaint from hip-hop fans, who felt she was pandering. Nicki would never push that far again on a studio album, but others who followed have taken cues from what she learned. Pop, rap, R&B, and dance music get along much better now thanks to the work of performers like Drake, the Weeknd, and Ariana Grande; on songs like “Passionfruit,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “7 rings,” the cutting-edge production of contemporary hip-hop and R&B meets pop’s market-tested pliability. The artists coming up in their wake are even more versatile. Lil Nas X turned the tables on the country singers cribbing from rap with “Old Town Road,” then flirted with the sounds of flamenco and pop-rock in subsequent hits. Saweetie is on songs with everyone from Little Mix to Gwen Stefani this year. And then there’s Doja Cat — the always entertaining, occasionally frustrating star who is piecing together a body of work that feels like the logical conclusion to what Pink Friday first attempted.