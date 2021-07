Today marks the launch of AMD FidelityFX (FSR), widely touted as an answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS (even if it’s somewhat different tech). FidelityFX is currently supported in seven games (get the full list here) for those with recent Radeon or GeForce cards, but what about consoles? Microsoft has previously stated FSR is coming to Xbox, although they haven’t provided many details. Sony hasn’t said anything about the tech. Well, one of the games currently supporting FidelityFX is the upcoming action-survival game The Riftbreaker, and according to developer Exor Studios, the Xbox Series X version of the game will include FSR.