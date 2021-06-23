Cancel
Dover Man Arrested for Purchasing Catalytic Converters- Dover

Cover picture for the articleDover, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Steven Foulk, 25, Dover, on criminal charges associated with purchasing catalytic converters. In 2020, Delaware State Police began investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converters. Catalytic converters are located on vehicles and are an emissions control device that contain precious metals used to filter dangerous gas. Catalytic converters are often stolen and sold for the metals they are made up of. As a result, regulations and laws are in place for the purchase and sale of catalytic converters.

