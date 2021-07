TAMPA, Fla. — The search for survivors in South Florida's condominium collapse continues, with rescuers still working shifts around the clock. The tragedy in Surfside is prompting safety concerns for people who live in similar waterfront properties, wondering if the same could happen to their homes. Investigators will work on figuring out the cause after efforts shift away from rescue, examining foundations, groundwater, column supports and corrosion for evidence of why the collapse happened.