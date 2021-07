Interesting news from CD Projekt Red this morning as Cyberpunk 2077 has been put back on the PlayStation Store. As you may recall, back when the game was first released, it came with a ton of issues that (to sum everything up) made it practically unplayable. To the point where Sony removed the game from their store and stopped giving out refunds for the game while it was getting trashed in reviews and on social media. About the only place it did work right was on Stadia, but even then it still had issues. A few patches later and it seems Sony has come to an agreement with CDPR to put it back in the shop. The company, however, did release the statement below about the game.