One of the scariest moments for me as a parent was leaving my boys at their childcare center for the very first time. Little did I know, but this community of teachers, children, and families was going to be foundational, not only in my children’s development, but also in my own as a parent. Over a decade later now, one thing that has stuck with me from those early days is being part of a community that believed infants are resourceful and competent. Teachers trusted that even the youngest learners knew what and how they wanted to learn, and they were committed to creating spaces where children could explore their curiosities. They had created a community of care that began with listening to their students.