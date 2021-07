“This partnership with Myriad provides a great opportunity for our members, and we’re excited that we’ll be able to extend Myriad’s preferred partner pricing to them,” says Nationwide’s Director of Point of Sale, Steve Mahler. “It’s also a major development for our PriMetrix platform. By integrating Myriad’s platform directly into our suite of data-driven tools, we’ll be able to provide even more accurate home furnishings market analysis, SKU performance and data analytics to our members.”