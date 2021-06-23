Remembering the Washington judge famous for his ‘monumental’ 1974 decision

The Boldt Decision was a landmark legal ruling handed down in 1974 by a federal judge named George Boldt. At its most basic level, the decision restored fishing rights to tribes in Washington based on treaties signed in the 1850s, though it also clarified tribal sovereignty in the Evergreen State, and affected the rights of Indigenous people in communities around the world. Nearly 50 years later, it still resonates with many who were affected directly and indirectly.