Filming of Borderlands Movie Wraps Up
Shooting of the Borderlands movie is over. On this occasion, the filmmakers presented the appearance of Claptrap, one of the franchise's mascots. Ten days ago Randy Pitchford, head of Gearbox Software, boasted that shooting for the movie adaptation of the Borderlands series, of which he is one of the producers, is 60% complete. This last stretch was covered quite quickly. as the creators of the film based on the popular FPS series have just officially announced that work on set has been completed (via Engadget). Now the title awaits post-production.