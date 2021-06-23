Leininger, Jacob Ray - (1 count) Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License (F3) and 6 additional charges

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 9:57 PM, WRPD Officers were dispatched to a "shot(s) fired" call near the intersection of Chestnut Street and South 3rd Avenue. The Officers responded and initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed that a male, identified as Jacob Ray LEININGER, entered into a domestic related argument at an address near that intersection. The resident(s) of that address made LEININGER leave due to the argument escalating. Once outside, LEININGER retrieved a firearm, fired a shot in the direction of the residence from the outside, then pointed the loaded firearm at a witness who was outside and near the area that LEININGER shot the firearm. LEININGER then fled on foot. WRPD Officers, with the assistance of K9 Zea, were able to track, locate and detain LEININIGER a short distance from where the shot was fired. LEININGER was also found to have a firearm in his possession and did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm. LEININGER was taken into custody and transported to the District Justice to answer to the listed offenses.