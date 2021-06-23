Cancel
Public Safety

Leininger, Jacob Ray - (1 count) Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License (F3) and 6 additional charges

 On June 18, 2021

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 9:57 PM, WRPD Officers were dispatched to a "shot(s) fired" call near the intersection of Chestnut Street and South 3rd Avenue. The Officers responded and initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed that a male, identified as Jacob Ray LEININGER, entered into a domestic related argument at an address near that intersection. The resident(s) of that address made LEININGER leave due to the argument escalating. Once outside, LEININGER retrieved a firearm, fired a shot in the direction of the residence from the outside, then pointed the loaded firearm at a witness who was outside and near the area that LEININGER shot the firearm. LEININGER then fled on foot. WRPD Officers, with the assistance of K9 Zea, were able to track, locate and detain LEININIGER a short distance from where the shot was fired. LEININGER was also found to have a firearm in his possession and did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm. LEININGER was taken into custody and transported to the District Justice to answer to the listed offenses.

Public Safety
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

6106(a)(1) Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License (F3)

Meier, Vincent P - (18) 6105 (a)(1) Persons not to possess (F1) and 3 additional charges. On June 18th, officers were investigating the report of a road rage incident that occurred on Lincoln Hwy. The victim claimed the operator of the vehicle involved was yelling at him and then displayed a weapon. The victim was able to provide police with a description of the vehicle involved...
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Contempt for Violation of Order (PFA Violation) (M)

SHEAFFER, KOLBY - (1) Count of Contempt for Violation of Order (PFA Violation) (M) On June 24, 2021, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of the Harrisburg Pike and North Middlesex Road. The operator, Kolby Sheaffer, was found to be in violation of his PFA order by being with the protected party listed in the PFA. Sheaffer was arraigned for the listed charge.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

SOPKO, DEANDRE JAMES - (1) count 6106 A1 Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License (F3) and 3 additional charges

On January 25, 2021 a traffic stop was conducted on Deandre Sopko in the 800 block of Route 15 North in Carroll Township. Upon stopping the vehicle an odor of marijuana was detected and a search warrant was applied for an obtained. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun, ammunition and marijuana paraphernalia. Any information on the whereabouts of Sopko can be provided through the "Submit a Tip" function, or by contacting our department.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Meier, Vincent P - (18) 6105 (a)(1) Persons not to possess (F1) and 3 additional charges

On June 18th, officers were investigating the report of a road rage incident that occurred on Lincoln Hwy. The victim claimed the operator of the vehicle involved was yelling at him and then displayed a weapon. The victim was able to provide police with a description of the vehicle involved. Officers located the owner of the vehicle, Vincent Meier and during a search warrant located a firearm in the vehicle he was operating at the time of the incident. Due to prior convictions, he is not to be in possession of firearms and was charged.
Collegeville, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Peterson, Andrew Robert - (1 count) Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI (F2) and 5 additional charges

The North Coventry Twp. Police Department is announcing the arrest of Andrew R. Peterson of Collegeville, PA. Peterson was the operator of a 2020 Nissan Sentra, black in color that crossed over the center line of S. Hanover St. and struck a 2006 Hyundai Elantra being operated by Mary L. Gatta of Pottstown, PA in a head-on collision that occurred on 06/15/2021. Through the course of investigation, Peterson was found to have 3 prior convictions for DUI which is reflected in the charging document. Peterson is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of this crash and was taken into custody after being medically cleared from Reading Hospital in Reading, PA. Peterson was arraigned by District Court Judge John Hipple at DC 15-3-01. Bail was set in the amount of $50,000.00 cash. Peterson was remanded to the Chester County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 8, 2021. The victim Mary L. Gatta remains in critical condition at Reading Hospital.
Kennett Square, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gordon, Jovone Larome - (3) Count Robbery and 3 additional charges

The Kennett Square Police Department arrested Gordon, Jovone Larome on Monday June 28th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Kennett Square Police Department. On March 5, 2020 at 8:29AM Officers were dispatched for a robbery which occurred at the S&T Bank, in the 200 block of East Cypress Street, Kennett Square Borough. A male suspect walked in, jumped over the counter and demanded the tellers turn over the money in their drawers. The male subject then fled in a vehicle that was waiting in the bank parking lot. After further investigations and DNA Analysis from objects located in said vehicle (received on 3/8/21), Kennett Square Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify Jovone Gordon and another male as the defendants in this incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Jovone Gordon April 8 and Ivin Cornelious and on April 7, 2021.
Pennsylvania Statecrimewatchpa.com

Sena , Megan Nicole - CC 6105 A1 Possession of Firearm Prohibited (Felony 2) and 1 additional charge

On 07/02/2021 at approximately 0600 hrs City of Bradford Police along with the Pennsylvania State Police SERT Team executed a search warrant at 4b Kiwanis Court in the City of Bradford. The warrant was in relation to an ongoing investigation into firearms being possessed by persons whom are not permitted to possess. As a result of the search warrant 2 firearms were seized along with a large amount of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, and other narcotics. The defendant Megan Nicole Sena was charged accordingly and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther whom remanded her to McKean County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.
Avondale, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Parker, Marguerite - (1) Count DUI - Incapable of Driving Safely and 2 additional charges

Marguerite Parker, ag 60, of Avondale was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses after she struck a parked vehicle. The incident occurred on June 24, 2021, at approximately 8:47PM, in the Liberty Place parking lot, West State Street. Upon making contact with Parker, Officers observed indicators suggesting intoxication and field sobriety tests showed impairment. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and submitted a chemical test of her breath, resulting in a BAC of .122%. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, is found living on his own in New Jersey house for six months after his father abandoned him to go back to Honduras

A 14-year-old boy was found living on his own in New Jersey for six months after his father allegedly abandoned him to move back to their home country of Honduras. Officers in Morris Township encountered the teen - who has not been named - at around 4am on June 11 after noticing he was riding his bike without any headlights, according to a police press release.
Relationshipsmyhoustonmajic.com

A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who Mistook His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs

One year ago, Dartavius Barnes experienced one of the most earth-shattering experiences anyone can live through, when he was stopped by police in Springfield, in April 2020. The encounter forever etched in his memory, signaled the day where law enforcement officials confiscated the ashes of his daughter Ta’Naja, who died of neglect and starvation in 2019, mistaking it for illegal drugs.
Accidentsnewsbrig.com

Family involved in North Carolina tubing accident identified

North Carolina officials identified the extended family involved in a tubing accident that killed three people on Wednesday, as the search continues for two missing people — including a 7-year-old girl. Nine relatives were tubing on the Dan River in Eden, near the Virginia border, but several of the tubes...
CrimeOnline

Mom, grandma of missing Summer Wells break silence

The mother and grandmother of a Tennessee girl who has been missing for more than a week issued public statements Friday, WJHL-TV reports. Summer Wells, 5, vanished June 15 after she was last seen at her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee. Authorities have been conducting large-scale searches throughout the rural...
Daily Mail

Friend of slain ex-Mississippi rep says she was 'on the verge of uncovering something very bad' about her sister-in-law's death at burnt out trailer before she was killed - as suspect is arrested for arson but NOT murder

A friend of the former Mississippi lawmaker who was shot fatally shot on the same property where her sister-in-law's body was found six months earlier has shared fears that she may have been killed because she was close to finding the truth about what happened to her relative. Ashley Henley...

