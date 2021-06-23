Cancel
HGTV Orders ‘Married To Real Estate’ Series Starring Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
 8 days ago
HGTV has closed on a deal for a new show starring Property Virgins spouses Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. They’ll front Married to Real Estate, a working-titled reality series slated to air early next year. The eight hourlong episodes will follow the couple as they juggle their busy professional and...

Deadline

Deadline

