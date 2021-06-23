(1 count) Disorderly Conduct (Sum)

Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related Charges - 21-06240, July 2nd, 2021, 1918 1/2 Newberry St - Stephen Gauge Stavish, M/27, was charged with the above offenses after engaging in an altercation with a female victim inside the above residence. Following this altercation, Stavish followed the victim outside, produced a firearm, fired several shots toward the victim and her acquaintance, striking the area within a few feet of them, and retreated into the residence. Officers were already in the area as STAVISH fired outside, and upon hearing the gunfire were able to quickly respond and establish a perimeter. Numerous attempts were made to establish contact with STAVISH, and at 12:07 am STAVISH exited the residence before surrendering to officers without further incident.