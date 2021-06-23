Cancel
Public Safety

(1 count) Disorderly Conduct (Sum)

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 9:57 PM, WRPD Officers were dispatched to a "shot(s) fired" call near the intersection of Chestnut Street and South 3rd Avenue. The Officers responded and initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed that a male, identified as Jacob Ray LEININGER, entered... (1 count) Firearms Not...

www.crimewatchpa.com
Public Safety
Wilmington, DEcrimewatchpa.com

(18) 903 (a)(1) Criminal conspiracy (F3)

The Plumstead Township Police Department obtained a felony arrest warrant for Lamar Marshall, who was last known to be residing at 3601 N. Madison Street in Wilmington Delaware. The felony charges are stemming from a motor vehicle theft that occurred back on November 16 th of 2020. If you have any...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(1) count of Possessing Instruments of Crime (M1)

On June 22, 2021, at approximately 7:15PM, Plumstead Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Winterberry Drive for a domestic incident. The complainant indicated prior to the Officers arriving on scene, that his live-in girlfriend, Jennifer Myers (37) of Doylestown, raised an 8-inch knife... (1) count of Aggravated Assault...
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Richardson, Shane Ernest - (1) Count Aggravated Indecent Assault and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Indecent Assault / Corruption of Minors / Unlawful Contact with Minor / Indecent Assault Arrest, Various Dates & Times from 2008 to 2011, 900 block Fruitville Pike (MT) – Shane Ernest Richardson, M/54, of Lititz, PA, was charged with several counts of the above offenses after he sexually assaulted two (2) separate victims numerous times over the listed timeframe. Both victims were under the age of 18 during the assaults, and did not consent to Richardson physically touching them. A criminal complaint was filed and Richardson surrendered to Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on June 21, 2021. Bail was set at $50,000.00 unsecured and Richardson was released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to occur on July 6, 2021.
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Myers, Jennifer Nicole - (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

On June 22, 2021, at approximately 7:15PM, Plumstead Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Winterberry Drive for a domestic incident. The complainant indicated prior to the Officers arriving on scene, that his live-in girlfriend, Jennifer Myers (37) of Doylestown, raised an 8-inch knife over her head and lunged at the victim with the knife. The victim was able to retreat from the area and call police and did not sustain any injuries. Further investigation revealed the assault was on video.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Cruz, Paul Jr. - (1) count of Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge


Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of No Headlights (S)

Victor Santiago of Rear Lyndwood Avenue was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation in the 2200 Block of Old Trail Road. (1) count of Driving Under the Influence (M), (1) Count of Flight to Avoid Apprehension (M2), (1) Count of No Headlights (S)
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) count of Simple Assault (M)

Windemaker, Cecily Marie - (1) count of Burglary (F1) and 3 additional charges. Cecily Marie Windemaker of Wertzville Road was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation in the 700 block of Cassel Road. Source:. Charges:. (1) count of Burglary (F1), (1) count of Simple Assault...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Stavish, Stephen Gauge - (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related Charges - 21-06240, July 2nd, 2021, 1918 1/2 Newberry St - Stephen Gauge Stavish, M/27, was charged with the above offenses after engaging in an altercation with a female victim inside the above residence. Following this altercation, Stavish followed the victim outside, produced a firearm, fired several shots toward the victim and her acquaintance, striking the area within a few feet of them, and retreated into the residence. Officers were already in the area as STAVISH fired outside, and upon hearing the gunfire were able to quickly respond and establish a perimeter. Numerous attempts were made to establish contact with STAVISH, and at 12:07 am STAVISH exited the residence before surrendering to officers without further incident.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Attempted Criminal Homicide (F1)

On June 30, 2021 at approximately 2:46pm NHPD was dispatched to a stabbing that had just occurred at 74 Diller Avenue (New Holland Borough). At this same time NHPD was also dispatched to a check on the welfare call just up the street at a local bar. In that instance it was reported that a male had...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Improper Signal (S)

Renee Michele Smeal of Hummel Avenue was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation on Old Trail Road at Pines Road. (1) count of Driving Under the Influence (M), (1) count of Possession of Marijuana (M), (1) count of Possession Drug Paraphernalia (M), (1) count of Possession of a Control Substance (M), (1) Count of Improper Signal (S)
Hellertown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

1 count Simple Assualt (M1)

Lower Saucon Police currently have an active arrest warrant for Robbery (F1), Simple Assault (M1) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (M1) for Daniel Birk, age 27 who was last known to reside in Hellertown. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to our Crimewatch Tipline or contact...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Burglary (F2)

On 6/19/2021, Jonathan William Price was arraigned on 1 count of Burglary (F2) and 1 count of Theft by Unlawful Taking (F3), as a result of a police investigation at Burger King located at 2199 White Street that occurred on 6/19/2021 at approximately 0300.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

((1) count of Possession of Marijuana Personal Use (M)

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office currently holds an active bench warrant for Alycia A Rose. Click on the red "Submit a Tip" box below or call the office at 570-893-4070 with information. Thank You!!.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

(1) count Person not to Possess Firearms

Efrain Cabrera, no fixed address, has been charged with one count each of person not to possess firearms and terroristic threats after a domestic occurred on June 24 at 11:35 p.m. on Foulger Street.
New Holland, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Possession of Medication Not Prescribed (M)

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 10:45am NHPD officers were dispatched to a restaurant located in the 500 Block of East Main Street (New Holland Borough) for a vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim stated that he went in the restaurant to quickly order something and had let his truck...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) count of Aggravated Indecent Assault (F2)

Tony Martin Doyle of Pearl Street was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation in the 500 block of Sam Snead Circle.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

903 (a)(1) Criminal conspiracy

The Plumstead Township Police Department obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hugean Greer, who was last known to be residing in the 7000 block of Sommers Rd in Philadelphia. The felony charges are stemming from a motor vehicle theft that occurred back on November 16 th of 2020. If you have any...
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Lerew, Daryl E - 1 count Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

On July 3rd, 2021, at 0108 hours, Carlisle Borough Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Croghan Drive, Carlisle Borough, for an active domestic. When Officers arrived on scene, Daryl LEREW was located in the front yard on top of a female, pinning her down. Once separated, the female had visible injuries sustained from being head butted by LEREW when he was on top of her. LEREW was placed under arrest and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.

