Video Games

NieR Replicant Remaster Records Excellent Sales

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has reasons to be happy. The refreshed version of NieR: Replicant is selling extremely well. Nier: Automata also continues to do very well. Square Enix boasted that NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... has already sold over a million copies. This impressive result - especially for a refreshed version of an older titles - was achieved within two months, as the game debuted in Asia on April 22 this year, with a global release a day later.

www.gamepressure.com
#Remaster#Xbox One#Square Enix#1 22474487139#Steam
