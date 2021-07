It wasn’t the makeshift infield which featured Alex Avila at second, Starlin Castro at short, and Josh Harrison at third with Trea Turner and Jordy Mercer injured and unavailable, that cost the Nationals the series opener with the LA Dodgers in Washington, D.C., but Patrick Corbin’s hanging sliders, with two of them hit out of the yard, for a game-tying solo home run out to left by AJ Pollock, 2-2, and go-ahead grand slam by Max Muncy in the fifth that made it a 6-2 game in the vistor’s favor.