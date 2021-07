Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido has been named to the Mexico Men’s National Team for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Concacaf announced the final 23-player rosters on Thursday for the Gold Cup, which will kick off on Friday and conclude Aug. 1, with Mexico drawn into Group A alongside Curacao, El Salvador and an opponent to be determined following the conclusion of the preliminary round on July 6. Mexico will play all three group stage matches in the Dallas Metroplex from July 10-18, with each game airing live on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports app.