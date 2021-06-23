Original Angry Birds Will Return in Refreshed Version

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched, the game had more troubles beyond simple bugs and glitches. The road leading up to the game's release was rife with reports of studio crunch, rushed visions, and a cacophony of confusing timelines. That much was evident upon its release with Cyberpunk 2077 giving players a very different experience than what was promised. The disconnect between the product and its promise was so vast, in fact, that Sony quickly took down the game from its storefront and offered up refunds for gamers displeased with what CD Projekt Red had to offer. Sony promised it would return if, and only if, the Polish studio could make right by consumers and deliver the game that was advertised. Now that we've had numerous massive patches go live, the futuristic game is back on the PlayStation Store, but not without a warning for PS4 players.