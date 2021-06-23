Illinois Looking At Adding More State Tests In Schools

Kids in Illinois schools could spend a lot more time taking tests. The Illinois State Board of Education is continuing to look at a plan to require three state tests, as opposed to the one test that kids take now. ISBE leaders say more tests will give teachers and schools a better sense of how kids are learning. Parents and education groups say more tests will mean less learning and more stress for kids. ISBE has postponed a vote on the new tests, but is not canceling the idea.