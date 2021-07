This event appears to be about taking someone who is blind surfing. It is not, not that, however, the vision of surfing for vision is so much more. ​The blind that participate in our event are the courageous. They are the healed ones. Mentors for the millions as we together through our shared experience send a message worldwide to those that are diagnosed with an incurable eye disease that are in some cases paralyzed by fear if they lose their vision faster than technology can save it that there is an amazing life to be lived beyond ones physical ability to see.