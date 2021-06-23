Ohio Supreme Court rules teachers need more training to carry a weapon in school

(Rick Gershon/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Wednesday teachers need police training or 20 years of experience in law enforcement in order to be armed in school, according to HuffPost.

The decision comes after a 2018 resolution from the Madison School Board that authorized employees to carry guns to protect "the welfare and safety of [its] students,” according to court documents. The 2016 school shooting at Madison Junior/Senior High School, which injured four students, inspired the resolution.

The court ruled the board's conditions enforcing employees undergo gun training programs and hold a concealed carry permit in order to carry a gun inside a school is not enough.

State law requires any employee expected to perform security duties to have police training. Gov. Mike Dewine, as then-state attorney general, tried to dodge this law to permit school employees to carry firearms.

"Ohio law does not prevent a local school board from arming an employee unless that employee’s duties rise to the level that he/she would be considered ‘security personnel,’” DeWine argued to the chair of the Buckeye Firearms Association after the Sandy Hook elementary shooting in 2012.

However, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor argues Ohio law and DeWine's interpretation “does not provide schools with a mechanism to circumvent that requirement."

“Because the board’s April 2018 resolution purports to authorize certain school employees to go armed while on duty without also requiring that those employees satisfy the training-or-experience requirement under [the law], the resolution violates [the law],” she said in her opinion.