Company culture puzzles even the smartest leaders. Many CEOs say it's their top priority, but admit they don't understand it. Not surprisingly, fewer than a third of workers feel connected to their company's purpose, and barely half of them feel even "somewhat" excited about their jobs, according to a 2019 survey by Strategy&, PwC's strategy consulting business. That's why we wrote our new book, The Culture Puzzle: Harnessing the Forces That Drive Your Organization's Success (Berrett-Koehler Publishers). We apply our combined 75 years of experience as anthropologists and business consultants to help you harness the four forces that shape your culture and align it with your strategy, goals, and values. Here's how to solve your company's culture puzzle by focusing on vision, interests, habits, and innovation.