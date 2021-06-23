Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Why Biden's proposed marginal tax rate increase isn't enough

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvyKg_0adEUHmX00
© iStock

The Biden administration has announced a proposal to raise the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent as part of the American Families Plan. This tax hike, which would affect only those earning over $400,000 a year, is a sign that the current administration is ready to take income inequality seriously, but it’s not enough. We should be raising the top marginal tax rate not just 2.6 percent, but 26 percent, or even more.

For all the claims that the newly proposed top rate is “eye-popping”-ly high, it’s merely a return to the rate as it was in 2017 before President Trump ’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. High-income earners will be fine paying slightly more, just as they were fine paying slightly more less than five years ago. The rich would be fine paying much, much more, as they did throughout most of the 20th century.

Memories may be short, but from 1932 to 1986, the top marginal income tax rate never dipped below 50 percent. In fact, for 44 years straight, during the greatest era of economic expansion in American history, it never went below 70 percent.

In the midst of the Second World War, the highest marginal tax rate rose to its peak at 94 percent. Even after the war, the highest rate continued to hover around 90 percent for our highest earners until the mid 1960s. It was during this period that incomes for wealthy families and average working families rose at nearly the same pace. That came to an abrupt end with Reagan-era tax cuts and trickle-down economics, which led to the massive income inequality that we see today.

It’s not coincidence that the United States had explosive, widely-shared economic growth and top income tax rates of up to 90 percent at the same time — they’re directly linked. Part of the reason FDR’s New Deal, JFK’s New Frontier, and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society were even possible was due to the high marginal tax rate on the nation’s top earners. Baby Boomers experienced a collection of government programs that helped them receive a world-class education and provided them with a well-funded safety net, all made possible from the richest Americans paying their fair share.

If we want to create that same kind of economic growth and opportunity for another American century, we need to raise taxes on the rich, and we need to tax them a lot. The Biden administration needs to think bigger than 39.6 percent and create new tax brackets that raise taxes only on those making millions or tens of millions of dollars a year.

It’s important to remember how tax brackets, with increasing marginal rates, actually work. Individuals get charged a higher rate based on how much money they earn, but rather than taxing the entire sum of their income at the highest rate, each chunk of income is taxed at a progressively higher rate based on its corresponding bracket. This means that the first $10,000 dollars of income is taxed at around 10 percent, while the next $30,000 is taxed at around 12 percent, and so on until you reach the top rate. And if you were to earn $10 dollars above the cutoff for bracket taxes at the 37 percent rate, you would only have to pay that rate on the $10 dollars you earned in that bracket. If we were to set a 90 percent tax rate on anyone making $10 million dollars of income, someone would only pay that 90 percent on his ten millionth dollar and up each year. Anyone who says they can’t afford to pay higher taxes on their ten millionth dollar of income is lying.

Whether the marginal rates are raised to President Biden ’s suggested 39.6 percent, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s suggested 70 percent rate, or even 90 percent, high income earners can afford it. As a wealthy individual myself, I can say that with confidence.

If we want to return to a time of shared prosperity, then we must bring back a significantly higher marginal income tax rate. It’s past time that we make our tax code work for all Americans, not just millionaires like me.

Dale Walker is a retired financial services executive. He currently serves on the Boards of Beneficial State Bank, the Graduate Theological Union, and Pacific Vision Foundation. He is an active member of Patriotic Millionaires.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

255K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Brackets#Tax Rates#New Frontier#Great Society#Americans#Pacific Vision Foundation#Patriotic Millionaires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Elections
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House passes $760B package, hoping to sway infrastructure debate | Exxon lobbyist says it pushed trade groups to 'be out front' on PFAS | Wildfire expert prescribes controlled burns as preventive care

HAPPY THURSDAY! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the House’s passage of its own...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House releases staff salaries showing narrowed gender pay gap

The White House on Thursday released its annual staff report to Congress, revealing the salaries of scores of West Wing employees. In an accompanying fact sheet, the White House said that a majority of its staff — 60 percent — are women and about 44 percent come from racially or ethnically diverse communities. The White House also said that among senior staff, 56 percent are women and 36 percent are from racially or ethnically diverse communities.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Jobs report poised to boost or hinder Biden's agenda | Jobless claims fall to new pandemic low | 130 countries announce support for global minimum tax

Happy Thursday and welcome back to On The Money, where we blinked and ended up in the second half of 2021. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US deficit to hit $3 trillion in 2021: CBO

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday projected the U.S. deficit to reach $3 trillion in 2021 and average $1 trillion per year over the next decade. The new forecast released by the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper for Congress showed the deficit falling $130 billion from 2020 but ending three times higher than the 2019 budget shortfall. The deficit will reach its second-highest level since 1945, according to the CBO projections, and equal roughly 13 percent of U.S. gross domestic product.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Economy adds robust 850K jobs in June, exceeding expectations

The U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June, exceeding expectations as rising demand for a wide range of services disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the labor market, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 5.9 percent, according to the report, but...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s ‘family’ plan is all about hooking the middle class on handouts

In 1932 and 1964, Democrats won smashing election victories, giving the party not only a president with a strong mandate, but huge majorities in both houses of Congress. Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson used these mandates to establish safety-net programs for the poor and elderly. FDR’s New Deal passed Social...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

130 countries agree to global minimum corporate tax rate

130 countries around the world — including, crucially, China and India — have agreed on a 15% minimum corporate tax rate, in a move designed to prevent what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called a "self-defeating international tax competition." Why it matters: Corporations will have to pay tax of at least...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to push electric vehicles, clean energy, schools in reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will push for electric vehicle rebates, clean energy tax credits, and school funding in the reconciliation bill, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. The president agreed to a scaled-down infrastructure package earlier this month worth $1.2 trillion with a bipartisan group...
Income TaxPosted by
CNN

States are so flush with funds, many are cutting taxes

(CNN) — While states feared the coronavirus pandemic would wreak havoc on their budgets and force them to slash services, it turns out that many are doing far better than they predicted. So instead of cutting spending in the wake of the pandemic, many states are cutting taxes. Nine states...
Income TaxInside Higher Ed

Tax Reforms for Taxing College Costs

Pgiam/Getty Images — A panel of witnesses testified before members of the House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday about expanding access to higher education, primarily focusing on how existing policies -- like the Pell Grant and higher education tax credits -- could be reformed to better serve the students most in need.