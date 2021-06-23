Photo caption was demeaning

We are writing to express our sense of disappointment to the picture of our select board in The MV Times last week, with the snarky caption pointing out that they had plastic bottles of water sitting in front of them. The picture was taken at the Tisbury special town meeting moments before the select board unanimously led voters to an overwhelming vote to approve renovation of our original 1929 elementary school. The question of renovation versus a new school has been debated in Tisbury for more than 10 years. In 2018, a proposal was passed for a new school, but then turned down by the voters at the ballot box, all facts The Times is totally familiar with.