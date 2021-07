My, oh my. It already feels like July or August. The heat. The humidity. The people. The traffic. I don’t remember June being quite this busy in the past. It makes me worry that we might sink when we actually hit the “busy” months. This seems like a good summer for me to lay low. I’m thinking that when I’m not working, I’ll beach it and do errands early in the morning or late in the afternoon/early evening and other than that, stay close to home. The older I get, the more I like peace and quiet.