The City of Schertz officially accepted more than $9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding at its June 22 council meeting. U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez actually presented city officials with a huge banner representation of a check for $9,166,792.19 on June 16, but Mayor Ralph Gutierrez formally announced the acceptance of the funding at the Tuesday meeting. “We appreciate the opportunity to get this money and use it in places that we need here in our city,” the mayor said.