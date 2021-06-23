Embrace principles of sustainability
The following testimony was presented to the M.V. Commission at a public hearing. This community can agree on one thing: that the future will bring challenges. Success in facing those challenges will require an acknowledgment that we are, in fact, one Island. Shaping a community that adapts successfully to the limitations of living on an Island requires attention to basic principles of sustainability. The M.V. Commission is empowered by the legislature to help navigate that course, and the regional development of the sports complex is a good test.