Embrace principles of sustainability

Besides being a beautiful and positive word, gratitude is one of the keys that unlock the door to happiness and prosperity. One must learn to appreciate the little things in life and understand that complaints are meaningless. As the philosopher Alphonse Karr suggests, stop complaining about a rose with thorns and admire the roses for their existence. Gratitude improves life. There was a time when the man went out to hunt wild animals with a wooden spear and ate raw meat, not yet knowing how to produce fire. A man traveled for days on foot to visit a family member in another city when he could not afford a horse or a donkey. There was a time when the wheel was not invented, and the machines we see running today did not exist even in a person’s head. Such mundane things like having access to a hot shower, microwave, car, or public transportation are the bounties of the present time. All this brings countless reasons to be grateful in life.