There are several rewards given to players who complete raids in Pokémon Go. Niantic has introduced a series of achievements all players have the chance to earn following their performance in a raid. While these achievements were already rewarding players with more PokéBalls, completing them over other players will now reward them an actual achievement that can be seen at the end of the match by everyone who participated. You have the chance to earn them and steadily unlock bronze, silver, and gold medals.