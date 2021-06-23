A continued partnership
The following letter was sent to Denise Schepici, CEO and president of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools would like to express sincere gratitude to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for its tremendous support during the pandemic. This past year has been extraordinarily challenging for our school district, and the guidance and support the hospital provided was integral in our ability to resume full in-person instruction for our students.www.mvtimes.com