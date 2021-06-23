A mystery box adventure
After months of writing, editing, revising, and hard work, Keren Albiston and her students in the Navigator Program at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School celebrated their book’s publication with a book signing on the night of June 15. “Hadley’s Mystery Box Adventure” focuses on one of the students receiving a visit from Hadley the Train; together they bring mystery boxes to all of their friends. The students then are given a chance to share their individual story of what they find in their own mystery box after Hadley delivers it.www.mvtimes.com