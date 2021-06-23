What Tattoos Do Montanans Get More than Other States?

Have you seen the story of the '50 Dates 50 States' guy? I feel like I probably don't have to get too far into the details of what it's all about - it's pretty self-explanatory just from the name. But yes, it's one man's journey to set out and see the country one state at a time.....with someone in each state to show him the sights and keep him company as he traveled this great country of ours. If you've been following his travels on social media, if you've sort of heard something about his journey, or if this is the first you're hearing of it - it's kind of cool that the guy is from Montana and he decided that date and state #50 would be in Big Sky Country.