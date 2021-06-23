Cancel
What Tattoos Do Montanans Get More than Other States?

96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 10 days ago
Summer is here, and that means people are showing a little more skin. For me, its sleeveless all summer. In fact I just cut the sleeves off of a few more of my favorite shirts. Why? Maybe because I'm a smidge redneck. Maybe its more comfortable on hot days. Or, maybe I got 2 tickets to the gun show and want to show off my ink. I would say a good mixture of all of the above. Bottom line, the hotter it gets the more skin we see. Summer is the best time for showing off some of your tattoo art. But, what tattoos are the most popular tattoos in Montana? Skulls? Butterflies? Calvin pissing on a Ford emblem? The folks at Zippia are back at it this week, crunching the data to come up with each states most popular tattoo.

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Man Goes Viral for ’50 Dates 50 States’ Adventure

Have you seen the story of the '50 Dates 50 States' guy? I feel like I probably don't have to get too far into the details of what it's all about - it's pretty self-explanatory just from the name. But yes, it's one man's journey to set out and see the country one state at a time.....with someone in each state to show him the sights and keep him company as he traveled this great country of ours. If you've been following his travels on social media, if you've sort of heard something about his journey, or if this is the first you're hearing of it - it's kind of cool that the guy is from Montana and he decided that date and state #50 would be in Big Sky Country.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

What’s The Most Spoiled Dog Breed In Montana?

Montana loves its dogs - it seems like almost everyone in Missoula has at least one furry friend that they take around everywhere. Just yesterday, we took my girlfriend's sister's dog to get some ice cream for his birthday - and boy, was he the center of attention! No one can resist a dog eating ice cream in a party hat, that's just science.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Here’s One Montana Fireworks Rule You Might Not Know About

Stage II fire restrictions in Yellowstone County and extremely hot, dry conditions around the state are limiting places where you can safely - and legally - light off fireworks this Independence Day. Fireworks retailers are still allowed to sell pyrotechnics though, and one thing buyers will notice this year is the addition of two new products on the shelves available for purchase.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Named The Most Patriotic State in the Nation

It seems to happen every year. We just start to get our stride into summertime, and BOOM its Independence Day. The fireworks stands are starting to pop up faster than the construction cones. Soon the smell of black powder smoke will fill the air. But, the 4th of July is more than just attempting to not blow off a finger. It is a patriotic celebration of the greatest country on the planet. And, when it comes to patriots, there is no shortage of them in Big Sky country.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

67 School Age Montana Children are Missing Right Now

As of June 30th, 2021, 67 school age children are missing in Montana. I don't know about you, but that number seems extraordinarily high considering how little you hear about missing kids in the news. There's an Amber Alert or breaking news now and then, but I wouldn't have guessed this high of a number for the number of missing children in Montana on any given day, it's shocking.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

How to Keep Babies and Aquariums Cool During the Montana Heat Wave

Everyone is complaining about the unusually high three digit temperatures in Montana and across the Northwest, I've seen a lot of whining about ruined gardens, lawns, and flower beds. People are trying to keep themselves, and their pets, cool during these 90 plus degree days, but don't forget about your fish. And it's tough to cool down suffering newborns and infants who can't stay hydrated with water. It sucks for everyone. In fact, more than 90% of Montana is facing "abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions" according to the local news.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Summer 2021 Ghost Hunts at Old Montana State Prison

Summer time is here. The days are longer and the nights are shorter. And shorter nights can be a good thing if you are slightly afraid of the dark. Then again, hot summer days can be unbearable, and nighttime is the only escape from the heat. Thankfully there is place where you can stay up all night in the inside a cold prison cell. A place were you may even feel the chill of a ghostly presence. Ghost Hunts USA has announced a Summer 2021 paranormal investigation opportunities of one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State.
TV & VideosPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

No New Yellowstone Until Fall? Blame the Olympics?

The wait continues for the new season of "Yellowstone." We have heard a lot of speculation that the new season should be released on June 20th. Traditionally the last 3 seasons have aired near Father's Day. Which is why we were super disappointed to return home from a long weekend, and not have our favorite show to watch.
Home & GardenPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

DIY Redneck Air Conditioner

It is your typical Montana summer. Hot temperatures have finally arrived. It has been a rather mild summer so far in Big Sky Country. But, the summer heat has made itself known. And we have only just begun. The temperatures are expected to be back in the mid to upper 90s though the weekend. And remain that way through the next 2 weeks. You know what that means? That means it is going to get sticky. You are going to be chugging water and searching for any opportunity to jump in the Clark Fork. It is going to be a couple weeks where you find your self waking up at dawn just to close the windows in your house, and hopefully trap what little cool air you got inside your house.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Where Missoula and Billings Rank on the List of Best-Run Cities

It seems like whenever we post any sort of article about Missoula on our social media pages it brings the comments from two different groups of opinion. There's the ones that will jump in with the positive thoughts, mention how great of a city Missoula is, and have nothing but good things to say. And then there's the other side.....where no matter what the story is about, the comments are all negative and talk about how great Missoula used to be but no longer is. This seems like one of those exact stories that leads to both types of commenters wanting to express their thoughts.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Seattle’s Piroshky Piroshky Taking Preorders for Missoula Drop

I'll admit that I'm not too adventurous when it comes to food. Nothing too exotic or outside the lines for me. Burgers, pizza, steak, seafood.....and repeat. So it's no surprise that I wasn't aware of what a piroshky was until this week. A quick internet search gives the simple description of "small pastries with meat, cheese, or vegetable filling."
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Non-Resident Hunter Offers to Sell His Montana ‘Hunting Spot’

For anyone who loves the outdoors, we are truly blessed to live in such a great state. Montana offers so many opportunities to get outside and enjoy public lands. Everything from state land to National Forest, is open to the public. But, hunting on public land can sometimes create issues. Because some people believe that they can somehow claim public land as their own. I cannot tell you how many times I have had another hunter try to run me off of public land. Claiming that it is their "spot." That is not how public land works. The land is open for everyone to use.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula May Finally Be Doing Something About Local Train Noise

Living in downtown Missoula, you sort of get used to hearing train noise every once in a while - and when it happens during the day, I don't think most people have that much of an issue with it. But let's say it's around 11:00 at night, you're finally laying down to go to bed after a long day, you're just about to get to sleep, and then... BWAAAAAAAAAAAMMM! Your sleep is broken by the sound of the nearby train.
KidsPosted by
KIX 105.7

MDC Alert-Kids Can Now Be Fined for Being Outdoor Enthusiasts

You're probably reading the headline and saying what the heck are you talking about? Kids being fined for being enthusiastic about the outdoors? What is this world coming to anyway?. Okay, take a step back from the device where you just read the above paragraph, and take a deep breath....
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Top Traffic Tickets That Increase Montana Auto Insurance Costs

I'm looking for the biggest piece of wood I can find to knock on right now as I mention that I've never caused an auto accident. So thankfully I haven't had my insurance prices jump because of that. But it's not just accidents that show up on this list of the 12 traffic tickets that increase auto insurance costs annually in Montana - some of the others on the list are just a result of bad decision making.
Lolo, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Lolo DQ Will Soon Be a Grill and Chill

It is the time of year when everyone flocks to their nearest ice cream shop. Dairy Queen locations are some of the busiest fast food locations on a hot summer day. In fact, according to a recent study. Dairy Queen is the most popular fast food restaurant in Montana. Montana...
EnvironmentPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Alarming Connection of Human Caused Wildfires and 4th of July

University of Montana Fire Scientist Phillip Higuera is one of 120 researchers who are urging all Montanans to forego the use of fireworks on the 4th of July. Their article, “Over 100 fire scientists urge the U.S. West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry Fourth of July,” was published in the nonprofit media outlet The Conversation on June 30.