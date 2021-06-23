Oak Bluffs counsel to draft ‘doughnut hole’ legislation
The Oak Bluffs select board gave unanimous approval for town counsel to draft legislation for the “doughnut hole” land swap. The town and the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank sent an intermunicipal agreement to the state legislature, but Oak Bluffs town counsel Jack Collins must draft the legislation for final approval. The town is using Collins instead of its regular town counsel, Michael Goldsmith, since Goldsmith represents the Land Bank.www.mvtimes.com