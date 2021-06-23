Cancel
American Horror Story spin-off trailer has more Murder House imagery

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, it’s clear that FX on Hulu is doing whatever it can to get you hyped about American Horror Stories. First, they presented the image above to hype up the spin-off in poster form which touches on the nostalgia for the very first season of American Horror Story: Murder House. Now, they’re doing so all over again in the latest teaser.

Moviesmontanarightnow.com

Sarah Paulson felt 'trapped' by previous American Horror Story season

Sarah Paulson felt "trapped" by 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'. The 46-year-old actress - who played Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall and Lana Winters in the sixth season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology show - admitted coming into the series after playing Marcia Clark in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' meant she wasn't feeling inspired by her next role.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘American Horror Story’ Lands New Actor For Season 10

This summer is getting more “horrific” by the day. American Horror Story–Ryan Murphy’s long-running, ultra-popular FX series–is heading into Season 10 with another new cast member, according to Deadline. The tenth season of the show–which has already been renewed through Season 13–will kick off Aug. 25. For the next season,...
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
MoviesMovieWeb

A Classic Horror Story Trailer Mashes Up the Genre for the Ultimate Fright

If you enjoy films like Scream, Texas Chainsaw, Hereditary, It and all the other classic horror flicks that send a chill down the spine, then A Classic Horror Story is going to give you a fresh taste of fright. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Italian horror-thriller which is set to debut on the streaming platform on July 14, and this first look does deliver the creepiness it promises.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Is “Head-Scratching”

American Horror Stories debuts on FX on Hulu in a few weeks–and it would appear the infamous Rubber Man (Woman?) will return in some form. At least that’s what it looks like, judging from an eerie poster executive producer Ryan Murphy unveiled this week, as reported by comicbook.com. Check out the poster for yourself on this very page.
TV & VideosComicBook

Arrow Star Neal McDonough Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Neal McDonough is reportedly joining American Horror Story Season 10. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower in the season which has been titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, though the report indicates that the character is not President Dwight Eisenhower but rather a character that has the same name. Additional details about the character and McDonough's involvement with the season were not released.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Confirms We Have Aliens!

With Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story ready to unleash its tenth season "Double Feature" on FX on August 25 (and the following day on FX on Hulu), viewers are getting a new official poster for the season, and there's just no other way for us to say this so here goes… WE'VE GOT ALIENS! Yes, that's right- it looks like Sarah Paulson was dumping out a red herring months ago when she went awkwardly quiet when asked if aliens would ever make an appearance again. When Murphy polled the AHS fanbase for the topics they wanted, "aliens" was listed so the foreshadowing was there. But are they good, bad, or more of an "observing" force? We'll know in two months, but for now? Here's a look at the poster for closer examination- now let's see if we get another one tomorrow and then a teaser over the weekend:
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

AMC Announces THE WALKING DEAD: ORIGINS Four-Part Series to Premiere Before Final Flagship Series Season

AMC has announced that before we get to see the final season of The Walking Dead, the four-part series The Walking Dead: Origins will debut, and will cover the origin stories of four fan-favorite characters. The four episode special "charts the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far," according to an official synopsis for the specials spotlighting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).
Movies/Film

The Night House: Release Date, Trailer and More

This August, you’re invited to take a trip to The Night House. The highly effective horror film from director David Bruckner stars Rebecca Hall as a widow dealing with the supernatural. Below, I’ve rounded up everything there is you need to know about The Night House before it hits theaters.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘A Classic Horror Story’ On Netflix Drops Eerie Trailer

A new Italian horror film hopes to scare the pasta e fagioli out of you. The movie–with the unusual title of A Classic Horror Story–debuts exclusively on Netflix July 14, as reported by cbr.com, but you can get a sneak peek by checking out the frightening trailer on this page.
MoviesCollider

Katherine McNamara on 'Untitled Horror Movie,' the Canceled 'Arrow' Spin-off, and Why 'Shadowhunters' Fandom Will Never Die

From director Nick Simon, who also co-wrote the film with actor Luke Baines, Untitled Horror Movie is part comedy and part horror flick, following six co-stars whose TV show is on the verge of cancellation, so they decide to shoot their own movie remotely from their homes. While meeting up over their electronic devices to work on the plot, they unintentionally summon a demonic spirit that turns their movie into real-life horror.
TV SeriesPosted by
Only In New Jersey

This New Jersey House Has Such A Creepy Story, A Netflix Show Is Being Made About It

New Jersey has its fair share of urban legends and ghost stories — hello, the Jersey Devil! — but one of the state’s most infamous eerie tales actually happened within the last decade. The story of “The Watcher,” a mysterious entity stalking a home in Westfield, captured the nation’s attention just a few years ago, […] The post This New Jersey House Has Such A Creepy Story, A Netflix Show Is Being Made About It appeared first on Only In Your State.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will American Horror Story: Double Feature Finally Resolve Unanswered AHS: Asylum Questions?

Now that we're in the thick of the summer TV season, it's the proper time to start compiling AHS theories, with the star-studded American Horror Story: Double Feature set to premiere on August 25, following the first season of the all-new anthology spinoff American Horror Stories. Thankfully, co-creator Ryan Murphy has already given the fandom somewhat ample fuel to set the rumor mills ablaze, and it looks like Season 10 could hopefully shed blinding light on some long unanswered questions regarding American Horror Story: Asylum.